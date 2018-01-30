Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Panama JIT's Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Irfan Mangi, who was serving as Director-General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan, has been posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi, a notification said on Tuesday.

Mangi, who replaced Nasir Iqbal, was also part of the joint investigation team ordered by Supreme Court to probe former premier Nawaz Sharif’s assets in the Panama Papers case.

Iqbal is facing an investigation by the body on the directions of the chairman and was transferred to NAB headquarters, the notification said.

He was also overseeing corruption references against the Sharif family, which were filed by NAB on the orders of Supreme Court in its Panama case verdict in September last year.  

Moreover, DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brigadier (retd) Farooq was also transferred to NAB headquarters while Director NAB Farmanullah has been appointed in his place. 

Director NAB Irfan Baig has been appointed NAB Balochistan's DG. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Want to resolve all CPEC-related disputes: CJP

Want to resolve all CPEC-related disputes: CJP

Updated an hour ago
CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

 Updated 2 hours ago
Katas Raj case: SC fines Punjab govt, summons ETPB chief

Katas Raj case: SC fines Punjab govt, summons ETPB chief

Updated 2 hours ago
Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

Updated 3 hours ago
We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Sindh Police yet to arrest Rao Anwar as SC deadline expires today

Sindh Police yet to arrest Rao Anwar as SC deadline expires today

Updated 4 hours ago
PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

Updated 3 hours ago
Six of a family killed in Kurram Agency IED blast

Six of a family killed in Kurram Agency IED blast

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM