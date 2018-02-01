Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
AFP

Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler dies in car crash

By
AFP

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

Rasual Butler, a hard-working swingman who carved out a 13-year NBA career, died Wednesday in a car crash/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES: Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were killed in a pre-dawn single vehicle crash in Los Angeles on Wednesday, authorities said.

Butler, 38, and the 31-year-old LaBelle both died at the scene after the roll-over accident reported at 2:30 am in the suburb of Studio City, Los Angeles police said.

Police said Butler lost control of his Range Rover, which struck three parking meters and hit a wall before flipping over twice.

Butler was drafted by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 NBA draft.

He went on to play for the Heat, Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs from 2002 to 2016.

LaBelle, a Canadian-born singer, was a contestant on the reality television show "American Idol" in 2004. The couple lived in Studio City.

"The LA Clippers are deeply saddened by the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle," the team said in a statement.

"Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court, but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him."

Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat also issued statements offering condolences.

"Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle," the Pacers said. " In his one season with us, Rasual was the consummate team player and a great role model for our younger players on how a professional should prepare and act, while being a positive influence on everyone who associated with him."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

All Blacks legend Carter hints Japan will be last hurrah

All Blacks legend Carter hints Japan will be last hurrah

 Updated an hour ago
Tottenham stun United as Chelsea crash to Bournemouth

Tottenham stun United as Chelsea crash to Bournemouth

 Updated 4 hours ago
Khalid Latif’s plea against five-year ban rejected

Khalid Latif’s plea against five-year ban rejected

Updated 21 hours ago
Nepal's 'Shane Warne' keen to soak up IPL experience

Nepal's 'Shane Warne' keen to soak up IPL experience

 Updated 22 hours ago
ICC probes UAE league after farcical dismissals go viral

ICC probes UAE league after farcical dismissals go viral

 Updated 22 hours ago
Klopp relieved as Liverpool bounce back

Klopp relieved as Liverpool bounce back

 Updated 22 hours ago
Advertisement
Female judokas strike a blow for women’s rights in Pakistan

Female judokas strike a blow for women’s rights in Pakistan

 Updated 24 hours ago
Amir Khan's water stunt makes a splash

Amir Khan's water stunt makes a splash

 Updated yesterday
Wanderers pitch rated ‘poor’

Wanderers pitch rated ‘poor’

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM