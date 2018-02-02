COAS Gen Bajwa meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh, discusses bilateral ties

COAS General Qamar Bajwa with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed bilateral military relations as well as a number of issues of common interest.

The two also stressed the close ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, Saudi vice president of the Council of Ministers and the minister of defence were also present on the occasion, as were the army chief's staff officers.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa also met Saudi Commander of Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz.







