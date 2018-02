Rescue personnel descend a hill near the site where two French military helicopters belonging to an army flight training school crashed killing five people near the Lac de Carces in the southeastern Var region, France, February 2, 2018. REUTERS

MARSEILLE: Two French military helicopters belonging to an army flight training school crashed in the southeastern Var region on Friday, causing deaths, the local prefecture said.



A security source and an official from the local authority said five people were killed in the accident.

There were no immediate details on what caused the crash.