Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
REUTERS

Tillerson warns Mexico to watch Russian election meddling

By
REUTERS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero
 

MEXICO CITY: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Mexico on Friday to pay attention to Russian meddling in elections around the world, following comments from another US official that there were signs of such interference in the country’s presidential race.

Speaking in Mexico City, Tillerson said European counterparts had noticed that Russia had its fingerprints on a number of elections.

“We hear this from our European counterparts,” Tillerson said. “My advice would be... pay attention to what’s happening.”

His comments followed remarks late last year by US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who said there was already evidence of Russian meddling in Mexican elections set for July.

McMaster did not give details of the alleged interference.

Tillerson made no reference to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election won by President Donald Trump. That involvement included people in Russia buying 3,000 US political ads and placing 80,000 Facebook posts seen by 126 million Americans over two years, Facebook has said.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the allegations of Russian meddling in the US campaign, including whether there was any collusion between Trump’s team and Moscow.

Russia denies that it intervened in the election.

The country led by Vladimir Putin has also been accused of intervening in votes in Italy, Finland, Britain and France, among others.

Mexico holds presidential and congressional elections on July 1 and so far the frontrunner in almost all polls is left-wing former Mexico City Mayor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

An aide to presidential hopeful Jose Antonio Meade, hoping to run for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), warned in January that Russia could try to benefit Lopez Obrador.

Lopez Obrador has made light of the allegation and has since taken to wearing a jacket embroidered with the name “Andres Manuelovich”.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

 Updated 2 hours ago
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists ‘honoured’ by Nobel nomination

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists ‘honoured’ by Nobel nomination

 Updated 2 hours ago
Chinese boy loses finger, partial eyesight as charging mobile phone explodes

Chinese boy loses finger, partial eyesight as charging mobile phone explodes

 Updated 3 hours ago
With an eye on Russia, US to increase nuclear capabilities

With an eye on Russia, US to increase nuclear capabilities

 Updated 3 hours ago
US immigration deal by deadline 'could very well not happen': Trump

US immigration deal by deadline 'could very well not happen': Trump

 Updated 6 hours ago
Are you OK, Aunty May? China warms to UK Prime Minister

Are you OK, Aunty May? China warms to UK Prime Minister

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
India slips to 42nd position on Global Democracy Index: report

India slips to 42nd position on Global Democracy Index: report

 Updated 6 hours ago
France steps up rape inquiry of Muslim scholar Tariq Ramadan

France steps up rape inquiry of Muslim scholar Tariq Ramadan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Disputed memo alleging FBI abuse released on Trump’s okay

Disputed memo alleging FBI abuse released on Trump’s okay

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM