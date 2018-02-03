Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
REUTERS

In first, Olympics chiefs invite Vatican 'God Squad' to IOC session

By
REUTERS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

The Olympic rings — with the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center in the background — at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, PyeongChang, South Korea, February 2, 2018. USA TODAY Sports/Rob Schumacher
 

VATICAN CITY: Some go for gold. Others go for God.

For the first time, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has invited the Vatican to send a delegation to its general meeting next week in South Korea ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The Vatican newspaper l‘Osservatore Romano reported Friday a delegation will attend in an observer role and be headed by Monsignor Melchor Sanchez de Toca, an undersecretary with portfolio for sports at the Vatican Council for Culture, effectively its culture ministry.

Sanchez de Toca — a former pentathlete — will give IOC president Thomas Bach and all Korean athletes running vests used by the Vatican’s track team, informally known as the “Pope’s Marathoners”.

The delegation will also attend the opening ceremony of the games in Pyeongchang. A Vatican delegation attended the opening ceremony of the Rio games in 2016.

The IOC could not be reached for comment.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

In Pakistan to prove football unites the world, says French legend Karembeu

In Pakistan to prove football unites the world, says French legend Karembeu

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Mendis, de Silva lead Sri Lanka run fest

Mendis, de Silva lead Sri Lanka run fest

 Updated 2 hours ago
FIFA World Cup Trophy lands in Pakistan

FIFA World Cup Trophy lands in Pakistan

Updated an hour ago
Father of molested girls charges disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in court

Father of molested girls charges disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in court

 Updated 10 hours ago
Ozil commits to three-year Arsenal deal

Ozil commits to three-year Arsenal deal

 Updated 20 hours ago
Proud to be bringing FIFA World Cup Trophy to Pakistan: Younis Khan

Proud to be bringing FIFA World Cup Trophy to Pakistan: Younis Khan

 Updated 20 hours ago
Advertisement
FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Updated 21 hours ago
Pakistan take 2-0 lead in Davis Cup Group I tie

Pakistan take 2-0 lead in Davis Cup Group I tie

 Updated 20 hours ago
NFL: Brady, Patriots eye record-book rewrite in Super Bowl

NFL: Brady, Patriots eye record-book rewrite in Super Bowl

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM