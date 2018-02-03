Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
GEO NEWS

At least three security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

SWAT: At least three security personnel were martyred in Swat's tehsil Kabal on Saturday evening when a suicide attacker targetted an Army unit, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The attack on the Army unit also injured seven other security personnel.

The Army's media wing added that the attacker targetted the sports area of the armed forces' unit.  

The explosion took place in the Shareefabad area of the tehsil. A large contingent of security personnel secured the area after the attack and started an initial investigation into the blast. 

Government sources said rescue teams reached the area and shifted the injured to a hospital in Saidu Sharif.

Earlier in December, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Swat's Jahan Abad area and killed two wanted terrorists.

The operation was conducted after intelligence agencies received accurate information regarding movement of terrorists, who were crossing over from Afghanistan and entering Swat valley. 

Swat in northwest Pakistan referred to by some as the ‘Switzerland of Pakistan”, is known for its stunning natural beauty. The valley was briefly controlled by the Taliban between 2007 and 2009.

The armed forces have carried a series of military operations against local and foreign terrorists in the scenic Swat valley.

Operation Rah-e-Haq was launched thrice in the valley and Shangla district in 2007, 2008, and 2009 respectively.

The army advanced toward Mingora, the largest city in the valley after it launched the Swat Operation, also known as Operation Rah-e-Rast, in May 2009.


This is a developing story and will be updated as further details are available.

