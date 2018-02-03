Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
AFP

Sri Lanka elephant kills top Buddhist monk

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Several Sri Lankan Buddhist temples have pet elephants, which are considered sacred animals and are paraded at annual pageants. Photo: AFP file
 

A senior Buddhist monk died in hospital Saturday, a day after being attacked by an elephant at his own temple near the capital, police said.

Bellanwila Wimalarathana, 77, was violently pushed to the ground by the tusker, but the mahout managed to prevent the monk from being gored, police said.

The monk was rushed to hospital but died a day later. He was also a vice chancellor of a state-run university and becomes the first high profile monk to be killed by a tamed elephant in the country.

The elephant was a gift to the temple by the government of Myanmar in mid-2013 and it had been named "Myan Kumara."

Elephants are considered sacred animals protected by law in Sri Lanka. Several Buddhist temples have pet elephants which are paraded at annual pageants.

Despite laws protecting them, about 200 elephants are killed annually by farmers who say they stray onto their land and destroy crops. About 50 people are killed in wild-elephant attacks annually.

Sri Lanka's elephant population has dwindled to just over 7,000, according to the latest census, down from an estimated 12,000 in 1900.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Pressure mounts on Poland to back away from Holocaust bill

Pressure mounts on Poland to back away from Holocaust bill

 Updated 2 hours ago
BBC journalist ordered to leave Indonesia's Papua over tweets

BBC journalist ordered to leave Indonesia's Papua over tweets

 Updated 2 hours ago
Israeli planes hit Hamas in Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli planes hit Hamas in Gaza after rocket fire

 Updated 4 hours ago
Poland's Mackiewicz: free spirit in love with 'killer mountain'

Poland's Mackiewicz: free spirit in love with 'killer mountain'

 Updated 9 hours ago
Tillerson warns Mexico to watch Russian election meddling

Tillerson warns Mexico to watch Russian election meddling

 Updated 11 hours ago
Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists ‘honoured’ by Nobel nomination

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists ‘honoured’ by Nobel nomination

 Updated 12 hours ago
Chinese boy loses finger, partial eyesight as charging mobile phone explodes

Chinese boy loses finger, partial eyesight as charging mobile phone explodes

 Updated 12 hours ago
With an eye on Russia, US to increase nuclear capabilities

With an eye on Russia, US to increase nuclear capabilities

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM