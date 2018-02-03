Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 03 2018
AFP

Man United pay respects to Munich victims 60 years on

AFP

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Fans hold banners comemmorating the 1958 Munich Air Disaster in the 60th anniversary year of the crash that killed 23 showing the face of former manager Matt Busby. -AFP
MANCHESTER: Manchester United paid homage to the victims of the 1958 Munich disaster that killed eight of the great United Busby Babes side with a silence before Saturday's home match against Huddersfield Town.

Before the home game that fell closest to the 60th anniversary of the crash, there was a minute's pause before kick-off and fans at the game received a commemorative pack containing a limited-edition book telling the story of the disaster.

Fans at the Stretford End waved a huge banner picturing the Busby Babes and the legend "WE´LL NEVER DIE".

Some supporters also attended a service at the permanent memorial to the victims at the stadium.

In 1958, United were returning from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade when their plane crashed attempting to take off at Munich airport, killing 23 people.

The club will also hold a commemorative service inside Old Trafford on the anniversary of the crash on Tuesday, February 6.

"This is something that is part of my life, or part of my football culture before I become Manchester United manager," United manager Jose Mourinho said, sporting a Munich badge, on Friday at his pre-match press conference.

"As Manchester United manager, obviously it means much more but I think it belongs to every sportsman as one of the biggest tragedies and at the same time is a crucial point in Man United history.

"The reaction, the strength, the union after that situation and I think tomorrow is an amazing day to show the respect, to show the passion for the club, respect for them, the families and I think is a day to play well."

United´s legendary manager Matt Busby survived the crash despite being badly injured and led the club to their first ever European Cup triumph 10 years later.

Aisam, Aqeel steer Pakistan to 3-0 win in Davis Cup Group I tie

 Updated 8 hours ago
India beat Australia to clinch ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup

Updated 7 hours ago
In Pakistan to prove football unites the world, says French legend Karembeu

 Updated 10 hours ago
In first, Olympics chiefs invite Vatican 'God Squad' to IOC session

 Updated 11 hours ago
Mendis, de Silva lead Sri Lanka run fest

 Updated 12 hours ago
FIFA World Cup Trophy lands in Pakistan

Updated 10 hours ago
Father of molested girls charges disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in court

 Updated 20 hours ago
Ozil commits to three-year Arsenal deal

 Updated yesterday
Proud to be bringing FIFA World Cup Trophy to Pakistan: Younis Khan

 Updated yesterday
