Wednesday Feb 07 2018
Iraqi forces advance against Daesh remnants in desert

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

Iraqi rapid intervention forces advance as they take part in an operation against Daesh east of Tuz Khurmatu. -AFP
 

BAGHDAD: Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition advanced in a major operation Wednesday against Daesh militants hiding out in a northeastern desert region, the military said.

The army, rapid intervention and paramilitary forces, in coordination with Kurdish fighters and with Iraqi and coalition air cover, launched the operation east of Tuz Khurmatu "to chase away IS remnants," Iraq's Security Information Centre said.

"Air strikes targeted the Hamrin mountain range, destroying 50 targets, including two fortified hideouts, 20 terrorist caches, weapons warehouses, ammunition as well as communication networks, mortar positions and 24 tunnels," it added.

Iraqi forces took control of 80 square kilometres, three oil wells and two gas fields, according to the rapid intervention forces.

They also retook five villages and stormed an Daesh camp.

Iraq declared victory against Daesh in December, more than three years after the terrorist group seized a third of its territory and swathes of neighbouring Syria, declaring a "caliphate" ruling over millions of people.

The terrorists are still active, however, and there have been several attacks against government forces in the Khurmatu region.

Authorities have blamed not just Daesh but also pro-independence Kurds, who are accused of seeking revenge after government forces seized control of Kirkuk province, during which many Kurds were expelled from the Tuz Khurmatu area.

The town is home to a mix of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmens. It was the scene of deadly violence in mid-October when Iraqi forces retook it in response to a Kurdish independence referendum bitterly opposed by Baghdad.


