Thursday Feb 08 2018
Saudi Arabia executes four Pakistanis for murder, rape

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Saudi Arabia has executed 20 people since the start of 2018

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed four Pakistani men convicted of raping and murdering a woman and raping her teenage son, the interior ministry said.

The men were also convicted of stealing jewellery and cash after entering the woman´s home in Riyadh and raping and strangling her, according to a ministry statement cited by the official SPA news agency.

Saudi Arabia has executed 20 people since the start of 2018, according to an AFP count.

Last year, 141 people were put to death in the kingdom, where executions are carried out by the sword.

