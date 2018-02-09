Karachi Whites win first semifinal of National One Day Cup

Karachi Whites beat Peshawar Region by five wickets

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Region Whites beat Peshawar Region by five wickets on Thursday in the first semifinal of the National One Day Cup – Regions 2017-18 at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Batting first after winning the toss, Peshawar Region piled up 281 runs, losing all wickets in 49.5 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan 72, Akbar Badshah 40, Adil Amin 33 and Zohaib Khan 31 stood out.

For Karachi Whites, Mohammad Asghar and Anwar Ali took 3 wickets each for 43 and 49 runs, respectively, while Zia-ul-Haq took 2 wickets giving 66 runs.

In reply, Karachi Whites scored 285 runs and achieved the target in 49.1 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Khurram Manzoor hit 100 on 102 balls smashing 11 4s while Akbar-ur-Rehman scored 82 runs off 107 balls including 3 4s.

Asad Shafiq 36, Fawad Alam 25 and Danish Aziz 20 not out also contributed with the bat.

For Peshawar, Israrullah took 1 wicket for 36, Taj Wali 1 for 44 and Zohaib Ahmed 1 for 48.