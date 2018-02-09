COAS confirms death sentences of seven hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentences awarded to seven hardcore terrorists.



According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army the terrorists were involved in "heinous offences related to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan."

It added that the seven terrorists were involved in the killing of 85 people and were responsible for injuring 109 others.

The convicts were tried by military courts. According to the ISPR release besides the seven sentenced to death five additional convicts were awarded imprisonment of various duration.

Details of terrorists sentenced to death

1) Atlas Khan son of Mada Mir Jan and 2) Muhammad Yousaf Khan son of Mir Azam Khan. Both convicts were members of a proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan. The convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences.

3) Farhan son of Seen Gul. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Jan Daraz Khan including two police officials, Subedar Muhammad Irfan, Naib Subedar Abudullah as well as 12 other soldiers. They were responsible for injuring 18 soldiers of Armed Forces and the Frontier Constabulary. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4) Khalay Gul son of Niaz Min Gul and 5) Nazar Moon son of Akimoon. Both convicts were members of a proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences.

6) Nek Maeel Khan son of Amal Khan. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

7) Akbar Ali son of Bakhtiar. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of civilians Shahi Rahman and Badi ur Rahman, both members of village defence committee, Swat. He was also found in possession of fire-arms. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.