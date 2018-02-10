Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
REUTERS

At least 19 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

By
REUTERS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

Rescuers walk beside a crashed bus in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2018. REUTERS

HONG KONG: At least 19 people died in a high-speed bus crash in Hong Kong on Saturday in one of the city’s worst traffic disasters in recent years.

Television footage showed the mangled remains of the bus as it lay toppled on the side of a major highway in the northern reaches of the city. Firefighters on the scene cut open the bus roof to free passengers still trapped inside.

Some victims were laid out nearby beneath sheets by emergency workers.

Police said at least 19 people, including 15 men, had been confirmed dead on the scene. Dozens more were hurt, some sitting hunched on the highway with blood streaming from their injuries.

One elderly man interviewed on television said the driver had been going extremely fast at the time of the accident, even taking bends at high speed.

An executive surnamed So, with The Kowloon Motor Bus Co that operated the bus, said HK$80,000 ($10,230) in financial assistance would be paid to the families of each victim. The company said it would also set up an investigation team to probe the cause of the crash.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Israel warns over Iran’s presence in Syria after air strikes

Israel warns over Iran’s presence in Syria after air strikes

 Updated 2 hours ago
British PM May to set out 'Road to Brexit' in speech

British PM May to set out 'Road to Brexit' in speech

 Updated 5 hours ago
Plane crashes near Moscow, killing 71 people: agencies

Plane crashes near Moscow, killing 71 people: agencies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Woman killed, 12 injured in Beijing mall knife attack

Woman killed, 12 injured in Beijing mall knife attack

 Updated 9 hours ago
Riyadh’s Ritz ‘luxury prison’ reopens after graft crackdown

Riyadh’s Ritz ‘luxury prison’ reopens after graft crackdown

 Updated 11 hours ago
Two Ohio police officers shot dead responding to 911 call

Two Ohio police officers shot dead responding to 911 call

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump says Democratic memo on Russia is 'very political,' needs redactions

Trump says Democratic memo on Russia is 'very political,' needs redactions

 Updated 15 hours ago
Israeli jet shot down after bombing Iranian site in Syria

Israeli jet shot down after bombing Iranian site in Syria

 Updated 17 hours ago
Trump laments ‘shattered’ lives after aides resign

Trump laments ‘shattered’ lives after aides resign

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM