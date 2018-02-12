Fawad Alam smashes 149 as Karachi Whites clinch National One Day Cup

Fawad Alam receives Man of the Final award for his 149. Photo: Fawad Alam Twitter

RAWALPINDI: A dazzling innings of 149 by Fawad Alam steered Karachi Whites to the National One Day Cup on Sunday.

Fawad Alam hit 149 off 130 balls with 18 4s as Karachi Whites beat Islamabad by five wickets in the final of the National One Day Cup– Regions 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Batting first after winning the toss, Islamabad Region piled up a total of 347 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 50 overs.

Babar Azam scored 105 runs on 95 balls including 8 4s and 2 6s, followed by Shahid Yousaf 96 not out, Shan Masood 51, Abid Ali 37, Faizan Riaz 27 and Saad Ali 26 not out.

For Karachi Whites, Asad Shafiq took 1 wicket for 29, Danish Aziz 1 for 31, Zia-ul-Haq 1 for 71 and Muhammad Asghar 1 for 86.

In reply, Karachi Region Whites hit 349 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 49.3 overs to clinch the title.

Fawad Alam was helped along by Danish Aziz 86 not out, Akbar-ur-Rehman 41 and Asad Shafiq 22.

For Islamabad, Raza Hasan took 1 for 49, Nouman Ali 1 for 61, Hamza Nadeem 1 for 70, Ahmed Bashir 1 for 76 and Shahzad Azam 1 for 80.

Karachi Whites grabbed a prize money of Rs1,000,000 while Islamabad took away Rs500,000. Man of the Match Fawad Alam got Rs 100,000 while Shan Masood (Islamabad Region, best batsman, 656 runs), Muhammad Imran (Faisalabad Region, best bowler, 14 wickets) and Abid Ali (509 runs & 9 dismissals, outstanding player/all-rounder) were given Rs100,000 each.