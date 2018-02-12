Iranian, Turkish envoys call on army chief

RAWALPINDI: Newly appointed Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations.



During the meeting, the army chief and the Turk envoy discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues.

The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between the countries and pledged to further improve the same, added ISPR.



Yurdakul, during his visit, also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region.



Iranian envoy calls on COAS

In a separate meeting, the chief of army staff also met the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and Pak-Iran border management were discussed, said the army's media wing.






















