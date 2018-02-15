Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
AFP

18 new sexual abuse claims against UN peacekeepers in DRC

By
AFP

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

UN peacekeepers in Congo (MONUSCO) hold up their weapons at their base in Masisi, near Goma, Congo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe/Files

KINSHASA: The United Nations said Wednesday it had registered 18 alleged cases of sexual abuse and exploitation by its peacekeepers and civilian personnel in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last year.

Fourteen of the allegations involve paternity cases or complainants seeking "care for children born out of relationships," said Adama Ndao, head of the conduct and discipline unit at MONUSCO, the UN’s peacekeeping mission in the country.

Some incidents relate to events that date back as far as 2013, he said, adding that complainants were being offered "psychological and medical support".

"All allegations are being investigated by the competent structures," Ndao said.

The 18 registered allegations are one fewer case than the 19 claims of sexual abuse or exploitation made against UN peacekeepers in DRC 2016.

UN peacekeeping missions have been hit by a raft of sex abuse scandals, including child sex abuse, in DR Congo and elsewhere.

On Monday, a UN spokesman said South African troops serving under MONUSCO were accused of beating a 17-year-old boy and sexually exploiting women.

Complaints against UN staff have also previously been made in Senegal, Uruguay and South Africa.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has vowed to toughen the UN response to allegations of misconduct against the blue helmets whose mission is to protect vulnerable civilians in conflict zones.

The United Nations has nearly 17,500 troops and police serving in the DR Congo, its biggest mission.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Women's 'bare arms undermine credibility' against 'suited men' on TV: Kim Campbell

Women's 'bare arms undermine credibility' against 'suited men' on TV: Kim Campbell

 Updated 3 hours ago
South Africa's Zuma and his numerous scandals

South Africa's Zuma and his numerous scandals

 Updated 3 hours ago
Israelis believe police over Netanyahu: polls

Israelis believe police over Netanyahu: polls

 Updated 3 hours ago
Zimbabwe opposition leader Tsvangirai dies in South Africa

Zimbabwe opposition leader Tsvangirai dies in South Africa

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ruud Lubbers, longest-serving Dutch PM, dies aged 78

Ruud Lubbers, longest-serving Dutch PM, dies aged 78

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump holds the line on immigration as bipartisan plan emerges

Trump holds the line on immigration as bipartisan plan emerges

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
MSF reveals sex abuse cases as Oxfam scandal widens

MSF reveals sex abuse cases as Oxfam scandal widens

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump breaks silence, says ‘totally opposed to domestic violence’

Trump breaks silence, says ‘totally opposed to domestic violence’

 Updated 5 hours ago
Major US school shootings

Major US school shootings

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM