Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Strung in: Police detain 52 in operation against kite-sellers in Rawalpindi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

File Photo

RAWALPINDI: Police conducted Friday night a raid in and around Royal Artillery Bazaar (R.A. Bazaar) against kite-sellers as well as those engaged in kite-flying, Geo News reported.

The crackdown resulted in 52 arrests from nearby areas, authorities said, adding that almost 7,000 kites and 150 strings were recovered during the raid.

At least two pistols and fireworks were also seized during the operation, authorities added.

Cases against those detained by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were also registered under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2001, police said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

 Updated an hour ago
Zardari regrets 'brave child' remarks about Rao Anwar

Zardari regrets 'brave child' remarks about Rao Anwar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

 Updated 6 hours ago
IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
SHC summons Maritime Affairs ministry officials in March

SHC summons Maritime Affairs ministry officials in March

 Updated 8 hours ago
Sheema Kermani performs dhamaal at Sehwan

Sheema Kermani performs dhamaal at Sehwan

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM