Wednesday Feb 21 2018
US president denies sexually harassing receptionist at Trump Tower

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

LEFT: Rachel Crooks speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment in New York City, US, December 11, 2017. AFP/Getty Images North America/Monica Schipper/Files; RIGHT: US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House to visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, US, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied allegations by a former receptionist that he had kissed her without her consent in an elevator lobby of Trump Tower, calling the story "another false accusation".

Trump was reacting to a front-page report in The Washington Post on how Rachel Crooks — who first made the allegations public before the 2016 elections — has doggedly continued to stand by her story in public appearances, despite not knowing if it will ever make any difference.

Crooks says that in 2006, when she was a 22-year-old receptionist working for an investment firm located in Trump Tower, she introduced herself to the then 59-year-old real estate tycoon as he waited for an elevator outside her office.

She said she approached him with her hand out, and he grabbed it and started kissing her.

"He started kissing me on one cheek, then the other cheek," the newspaper quoted her as telling a group of women.

"He was talking to me in between kisses, asking where I was from, or if I wanted to be a model. He wouldn't let go of my hand, and then he went right in and started kissing me on the lips."

She said the incident lasted around two minutes.

Trump hit back at the allegations on Twitter, saying, "A woman I don't know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet!) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened!"

"Who would do this in a public space with live security cameras running," he added, asking why The Washington Post had not reported "the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me?"

Nineteen women have come forward to accuse the president of sexual misconduct over a period of several decades.

Trump's angry denials on Twitter have often served only to exacerbate the debate over his behaviour towards women.

Trudeau 'assures' India Canada won't support Sikh separatists

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case: media

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Florida students turn up heat on lawmakers for gun action

 Updated an hour ago
Scores of girls 'missing' after new Boko Haram school attack

 Updated 2 hours ago
Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'

 Updated 7 hours ago
British tabloids apologise over false allegation against Muslim couple in UK

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump moves to outlaw 'bump stocks' after Florida shooting

 Updated 17 hours ago
More bombs hit Syria's Ghouta, death toll highest since 2013

 Updated 17 hours ago
US says ready to talk Mideast peace; Abbas calls for conference

 Updated 17 hours ago
