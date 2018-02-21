Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
REUTERS

Sessions forms US cyber task force after election warnings

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends the National Sheriffs Association Winter Conference in Washington, US, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files
 

WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday announced he would create a task force to examine how his Justice Department can better combat global cyber threats, including efforts to interfere with elections or damage critical infrastructure.

Last week, leaders of US intelligence agencies warned that Russia will try to interfere in the 2018 midterm elections in November and said the United States was “under attack”.

The Justice Department will have until the end of June to report its findings, according to a memorandum Sessions signed on Friday but released on Tuesday.

“The internet has given us amazing new tools that help us work, communicate, and participate in our economy, but these tools can also be exploited by criminals, terrorists, and enemy governments,” Sessions said in a statement.

The task force — composed of representatives from different branches of the Justice Department, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) — will examine the use of the internet to spread violent ideologies and recruit followers, how hackers breach private corporate and government data, and law enforcement challenges posed by strong encryption.

Some security experts expressed scepticism about the task force, saying it lacked focus or a clear mission purpose.

“This step basically takes a number of really complicated parallel issues in ‘hard’ cybersecurity and ‘soft’ information security and throws them into the same amorphous task force,” said Graham Brookie, a cybersecurity aide in the Obama administration who now works at the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council think tank.

US intelligence officials have said Russia believes it successfully undermined US democracy in the 2016 presidential election and would try again.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller last week charged several Russians with conducting a criminal and espionage conspiracy through social media by boosting Republican Donald Trump and denigrating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Russian cyber threat, and called Mueller’s investigation of possible collusion between his campaign and Moscow a “witch hunt.”

Sessions, who recused himself from overseeing the Mueller probe after failing to disclose meetings with Russian officials, said last October “probably not” when asked by a US senator if enough was being done to tackle Russian interference.

Advertisement

More From World:

Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case: media

Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case: media

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Florida students turn up heat on lawmakers for gun action

Florida students turn up heat on lawmakers for gun action

 Updated an hour ago
Scores of girls 'missing' after new Boko Haram school attack

Scores of girls 'missing' after new Boko Haram school attack

 Updated 2 hours ago
Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'

Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'

 Updated 7 hours ago
British tabloids apologise over false allegation against Muslim couple in UK

British tabloids apologise over false allegation against Muslim couple in UK

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump moves to outlaw 'bump stocks' after Florida shooting

Trump moves to outlaw 'bump stocks' after Florida shooting

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
More bombs hit Syria's Ghouta, death toll highest since 2013

More bombs hit Syria's Ghouta, death toll highest since 2013

 Updated 17 hours ago
US says ready to talk Mideast peace; Abbas calls for conference

US says ready to talk Mideast peace; Abbas calls for conference

 Updated 17 hours ago
Tourists stranded as cyclone's tail hits New Zealand

Tourists stranded as cyclone's tail hits New Zealand

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM