Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
REUTERS

Charity Save the Children apologises for inappropriate behaviour by ex-CEO

By
REUTERS

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Andrew Mitchell (2nd R) and NGO Save the Children Chief Executive Justin Forsyth (C) talk with newly-arrived refugees at the Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab, near Kenya-Somalia border, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/Files
 

LONDON: Save The Children UK apologised on Wednesday for historic inappropriate behaviour by its former chief executive and said procedures had not been properly followed in reviewing three complaints against him during his time at the charity.

The apology came as charities in the aid sector pledge to overhaul their approach to dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment. Britain and the European Union put their funding of Oxfam under review after reported abuse by some staff in Haiti after an earthquake in 2010.

Save the Children UK said concerns were raised in 2011 and 2015 about inappropriate comments and behaviour by ex-CEO Justin Forsyth, and reviews in both cases resulted in “unreserved apologies” to the women involved.

But the charity said that human resources processes had not been followed in every aspect.

Save the Children said that current CEO Kevin Watkins would launch a “root and branch review of organisational culture”, following broader concerns about sexual abuse and harassment in the aid sector.

“We apologise for any pain these matters have caused and sincerely hope that the complainants feel able to help us with the review in the coming weeks,” the charity said in a statement.

Forsyth is now a Deputy Executive Director at Unicef. He told the BBC that his apologies for “unsuitable and thoughtless conversations with colleagues” had been accepted, and he had “thought the issue closed many years ago.”

The charity said at the weekend that Brendan Cox, the widow of Jo Cox, a lawmaker who was murdered by a far-right extremist in 2016, had resigned as an employee of Save the Children after accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

Cox, who had continued campaign work in his wife’s memory, apologised for his actions, saying they were not malicious but sometimes inappropriate, and said he would step down from public roles to face up to the mistakes he made while at Save the Children.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Who are the #NeverAgain kids pushing for US gun control?

Who are the #NeverAgain kids pushing for US gun control?

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bahrain rights activist jailed for five years for 'insulting' tweets

Bahrain rights activist jailed for five years for 'insulting' tweets

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump says arming teachers could help prevent school massacres

Trump says arming teachers could help prevent school massacres

 Updated 5 hours ago
Israeli intelligence helped Australia stop airliner attack: Netanyahu

Israeli intelligence helped Australia stop airliner attack: Netanyahu

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ivanka Trump to meet South Korea's Moon on Olympics trip: official

Ivanka Trump to meet South Korea's Moon on Olympics trip: official

 Updated 7 hours ago
India police arrest pair over rape of mentally-ill woman

India police arrest pair over rape of mentally-ill woman

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Pentagon hopes Guantanamo inmate will 'soon' go to Saudi Arabia

Pentagon hopes Guantanamo inmate will 'soon' go to Saudi Arabia

 Updated 8 hours ago
Law firm Baker McKenzie reviews response to sexual assault allegation

Law firm Baker McKenzie reviews response to sexual assault allegation

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trudeau 'assures' India Canada won't support Sikh separatists

Trudeau 'assures' India Canada won't support Sikh separatists

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM