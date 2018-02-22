Both Nawaz, Musharraf should be held accountable: Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday said that the law is not person-specific, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former military ruler Pervez Musharraf will both have to face accountability.



The PPP chairman was addressing workers in Lahore, where he criticised Nawaz's statements following his disqualification as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief.

The PPP chairman further said that the decisions of the Supreme Court will have to be considered but added that it reflects poorly if decisions are taken against politicians and not against military dictators.

While reflecting on the turmoil ruling PML-N is facing due to back-to-back disqualification of Nawaz, the PPP leader said that the system is in no danger only the ruling party is facing issues.

Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified as the head of his party by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, has said that the recent decisions of the apex court are "person-specific".



Talking to the media outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family on Thursday, Nawaz said yesterday's decision was not an unexpected one for him.

"You know they first paralysed the executive and snatched its authority," he said, adding that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the same in Parliament recently.

"Now with yesterday's decision, they’ve done the same with Parliament," said the three-time premier.

In the aftermath of the apex court's verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier today said the PML-N's nominees can contest the upcoming Senate polls as independent candidates.

The apex court announced its verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017 on Wednesday, ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.