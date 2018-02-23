Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Feb 23 2018
By
AFP

White powder and ‘racist’ letter sent to Meghan Markle

By
AFP

Friday Feb 23, 2018

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle, his fiance, pose for a photograph following the announcement of their engagement in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, Britain, November 27, 2017. AFP/Daniel Leal-Olivas
 

LONDON: A package containing white powder and an allegedly racist message sent to Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle is being treated as a hate crime, police said on Thursday.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command were called in after the package was received on February 12 at a sorting office in St James’s Palace in central London.

"The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious," police said in a statement.

Enquiries continue and there have been no arrests, it added.

Contacted by AFP, Prince Harry’s press service at Kensington Palace declined to comment on the report.

"Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James’s Palace on Monday, 12 February," the police statement added.

"Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package, and it is being treated as a racist hate crime," it said.

The Evening Standard newspaper reported police were examining whether the incident was linked to a package containing the white powder that was sent to Britain’s parliament on February 13.

The couple are due to marry in Windsor on May 19.

When their relationship was first revealed in 2016, Harry issued a strongly-worded statement against media harassment of his mixed-race girlfriend.

Harry’s communications secretary Jason Knauf said at the time that Markle had been the subject of "a wave of abuse and harassment."

"Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," Knauf said then.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Saudi Arabia to spend billions on Western-style entertainment

Saudi Arabia to spend billions on Western-style entertainment

 Updated an hour ago
Donors pledge $500 million for troops in West Africa's Sahel

Donors pledge $500 million for troops in West Africa's Sahel

 Updated 2 hours ago
EU gives Pakistan favourable review for GSP+ status

EU gives Pakistan favourable review for GSP+ status

Updated 4 hours ago
Trump, gun lobby chief push armed citizens as solution to shootings

Trump, gun lobby chief push armed citizens as solution to shootings

 Updated 8 hours ago
Amnesty slams Trump-led ‘politics of hate’

Amnesty slams Trump-led ‘politics of hate’

 Updated 9 hours ago
Far-right conspiracy theorists target Florida shooting survivors

Far-right conspiracy theorists target Florida shooting survivors

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
French court denies rape-accused Ramadan’s release

French court denies rape-accused Ramadan’s release

 Updated 9 hours ago
UNICEF deputy director Justin Forsyth resigns after 'mistakes'

UNICEF deputy director Justin Forsyth resigns after 'mistakes'

 Updated 9 hours ago
Ford US chief departs abruptly after inappropriate behaviour probe

Ford US chief departs abruptly after inappropriate behaviour probe

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM