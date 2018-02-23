Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Feb 23 2018
By
AFP

Maldives warns India against interfering as ties fray

By
AFP

Friday Feb 23, 2018

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has jailed almost all his political opponents since coming to power in late 2013 and the resulting fall-out has dented the nation´s image as a popular holiday destination

MALDIVES: The Maldives has warned India against interfering in its political crisis, deepening a rift with the country once seen as its closest ally.

New Delhi has expressed concern about the situation in the honeymoon islands, whose president has sacked top judges, jailed political dissidents and imposed a state of emergency in recent weeks.

On Wednesday it said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule, earning an official rebuke from the Maldives foreign ministry.

"There is no doubt that the Maldives is experiencing one of the most difficult periods in the history of the nation," the islands´ ministry said in a statement late Thursday.

"It is therefore important that friends and partners in the international community, including India, refrain from any actions that could hinder resolving the situation facing the country."

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has jailed almost all his political opponents since coming to power in late 2013 and the resulting fall-out has dented the nation´s image as a popular holiday destination.

The UN human rights chief has described the imposition of a state of emergency following a power struggle with the Supreme Court as "an all-out assault on democracy".

Exiled opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed has urged India to intervene militarily in the crisis -- a request the government has not publicly addressed.

The Yameen regime has leaned heavily on India´s regional rival China for political and financial support to build infrastructure in the nation of 1,190 tiny coral islands.

Despite criticism from the international community, legislators from Yameen´s party on Tuesday controversially approved a 30-day extension of emergency rule.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

White House locks down as vehicle strikes barrier

White House locks down as vehicle strikes barrier

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump Jr. drops planned foreign policy speech in India after criticism

Trump Jr. drops planned foreign policy speech in India after criticism

 Updated 6 hours ago
Trump to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions

Trump to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions

 Updated 8 hours ago
Saudi Arabia to spend billions on Western-style entertainment

Saudi Arabia to spend billions on Western-style entertainment

 Updated 10 hours ago
Donors pledge $500 million for troops in West Africa's Sahel

Donors pledge $500 million for troops in West Africa's Sahel

 Updated 10 hours ago
EU gives Pakistan favourable review for GSP+ status

EU gives Pakistan favourable review for GSP+ status

Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump, gun lobby chief push armed citizens as solution to shootings

Trump, gun lobby chief push armed citizens as solution to shootings

 Updated 17 hours ago
White powder and ‘racist’ letter sent to Meghan Markle

White powder and ‘racist’ letter sent to Meghan Markle

 Updated 18 hours ago
Amnesty slams Trump-led ‘politics of hate’

Amnesty slams Trump-led ‘politics of hate’

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM