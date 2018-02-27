Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 27 2018
London saw 40pc increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes in a year

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

Anti-crime hate crimes went up from 1,204 the year before to 1,678 reported in the year up to January 2018-Photo: File (Reuters)

Hate crimes against Muslims in London went up by 40 percent in a year, British media reported, citing figures from the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime.

Anti-Muslim hate crimes went up from 1,204 the year before to 1,678 reported in the year up to January 2018.

US anti-Muslim bias incidents increased in 2016: report

The report found a 57 percent increase in the number of incidents in 2016

Scotland Yard meanwhile said the figures may not fully represent the “hugely under-reported” hate crimes.

London mayor Sadiq Khan denounced the uptick and warned those found involved will be punished.

"I’m calling on all Londoners to pull together, and send a clear message around the world that our city will never be divided by individuals who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life," he said.

A similar report in October had said violence, intimidation, assaults and other hate crimes targeting mosques and Muslims doubled in Britain in 2017.

Hate crimes in Britain against Muslim community doubled during 2017

Crimes include racist abuse, threats to bomb mosques and attacks on mosques and worshipers

The police recorded 110 hate crimes from March to July 2017 in Britain compared to 47 in 2016.

Crimes include racist abuse, threats to bomb mosques, attacks on mosques and worshipers.

