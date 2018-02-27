London saw 40pc increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes in a year

Anti-crime hate crimes went up from 1,204 the year before to 1,678 reported in the year up to January 2018-Photo: File (Reuters)

Hate crimes against Muslims in London went up by 40 percent in a year, British media reported, citing figures from the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime.

Anti-Muslim hate crimes went up from 1,204 the year before to 1,678 reported in the year up to January 2018.

Scotland Yard meanwhile said the figures may not fully represent the “hugely under-reported” hate crimes.

London mayor Sadiq Khan denounced the uptick and warned those found involved will be punished.

"I’m calling on all Londoners to pull together, and send a clear message around the world that our city will never be divided by individuals who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life," he said.

A similar report in October had said violence, intimidation, assaults and other hate crimes targeting mosques and Muslims doubled in Britain in 2017.

The police recorded 110 hate crimes from March to July 2017 in Britain compared to 47 in 2016.



Crimes include racist abuse, threats to bomb mosques, attacks on mosques and worshipers.