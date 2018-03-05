Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Indian troops martyr six in IoK's Shopian district

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 05, 2018

Indian troops martyred four Kashmiris in the Shopian district on Sunday evening. Photo: Geo News file

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred six Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir's Shopian district Sunday evening, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

Witnesses and reports said that the troops had opened fire on a car near a military camp in Pahnoo area of the district, resulting in the death of the six persons. 

The killings led to massive clashes between protesters and the occupational forces in Shopian, Pulwama, and other areas, reported KMS.

A complete shutdown is being observed across the Kashmir Valley, today, against the killings. The call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik. 

The authorities have imposed strict restrictions in Srinagar, Islamabad, Shopian, Puwlama and Kulgam districts and suspended internet mobile services in south Kashmir to prevent protests.

The territory’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed the examination for four papers that were scheduled to be held today.

The Indian police have launched major search operations at two separate places in the Rajouri district, according to latest reports. The forces have conducted searches in Chawa, Mochi Mohalla, Crusher Morh, Tandwal, Thandikassi, Iran Khanetar, Gambhir, and Kakora areas.

