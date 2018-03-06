Medical test refutes overdose claim of MQM-P MPA Shazia Javed's family

KARACHI: MQM-P MPA Shazia Javed's medical tests do not indicate that she overdosed on sedatives, the Medical Superintendent of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Muhammad Anwar told Geo News.

Her son had earlier claimed that Javed had consumed some unprescribed tablets after she was ‘overcome with grief’ by a slew of allegations against her.

In a video message released after the Senate elections held on March 3, Javed had claimed to have violated party rules and admitted to casting her vote in the elections.

"I cast my vote without informing the party," she had said. The MPA was then accused of selling her vote in the recently held Senate elections.

Javed had been agonized by allegations of selling her vote, family sources said, adding that her picture was repeatedly displayed on a television programme.

She was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on Monday night.

According to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Anwar, Javed was conscious when she brought to the hospital and all reports for her medical tests were clear.

Son refutes allegations on his mother

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, Javed's son Muhammad Farooq refuted the allegations on his mother.

"She did not cast her vote. She had conflicts with Kamran Tessori bhai (brother) and Farooq Sattar bhai so she gave an emotional statement in her interview after the election and everyone thought she had voted for the Pakistan Peoples Party."

MQM-P has issued show-cause notices to six of its party members for violation of party rules. Photo: Geo News

MQM-P has issued show-cause notices to six of its party members for violation of party rules including Javed, Naila Munir, Heer Soho, Sunita Afzal, Naheed Begum, and Saleem Bandhani.

Javed hails from Karachi’s Baldia Town vicinity. Her husband Farooq (also known as Dada) was killed in a police encounter by suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar in 1996. She was nominated by her party as her husband's replacement in Sindh's provincial assembly.