Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Collision inevitable if parliament doesn't end de facto state: Babar

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Senator Farhatullah Babar said on Tuesday a state within the state is forming and there exists a conflict between the two, adding that if the parliament didn’t end the defacto state then it will lead to a collision. 

The Senator, who is among those retiring this month, was delivering his farewell speech at the upper House of the parliament.

In his address, Babar said that the other institutions impinged the authority of the parliament.

Babar said that the accountability committee tried to hold everyone accountable, however, his own party backed away.

He said that the situation is moving towards conflict between the institutions.

The senator said that the 18th Amendment and the shifting of autonomy to the provinces are being rolled back, which can lead to smaller provinces demanding equal status as of Punjab.

The PPP leader said that due to persisting danger the onus of saving Pakistan is on the parliament.

Politicising the judiciary and vice versa has endangered the parliament said the senator.

“It is concerning when the Chief Justice of Pakistan promises that he has no political agenda,” said Babar.

Babar further said that it is concerning when judges lean on ‘contempt of court’ for their integrity.

“There is a wise man in my village ‘Baba Rehmatay’, who says the constitution is superior to the parliament,” said Babar.

“Baba Rehmatay says the Constitution is not what is written, it is what he says,” remarked Babar. 

The senator said that when it comes to the scope of influence of institutions the parliament is failing.

In November 2017, Senator Farhatullah Babar resigned from the parliamentary committee on accountability laws.

On October 20, Babar had resigned from Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence, while refusing to share with media his reason for resignation.

Along with Babar, former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Nasreen Jalil, Aitzaz Ahsan will also retire this month.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Updated 3 hours ago
SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM