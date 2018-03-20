Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Package detonates at FedEx facility in Texas: reports

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

Emergency vehicles surround a FedEx facility in Schertz, TX after a package exploded shortly after midnight March 20, 2018. Photo: CBS Austin

One employee was injured when a package containing nails and shrapnel that was bound for Austin, Texas, exploded at a Texas FedEx facility, the local fire department said.

The package exploded shortly after midnight local time at a distribution facility in Schertz, Texas, outside of San Antonio, about 65 miles south of Austin, the San Antonio Fire Department said in a Tweet.

Austin on edge: Police fear serial bomber behind Texas blasts

Investigators have publicly reached out to the bomber, urging him or her to contact them to explain demands

It was unclear if the explosion was related to a string of bombings in the Texas capital over the past two weeks that have killed two people and wounded four.

The first three devices in Austin were parcel bombs dropped off at night in front of homes on the city’s east side, with the fourth a tripwire device that went off in a west side neighborhood on Sunday. All four devices were similar, police said on Monday.

Investigators said they have no clear idea what motivated the series of attacks, which began 17 days ago, and have publicly reached out to the bomber, urging him or her to contact them and explain what his demands are.

The first three devices were parcel bombs dropped off at night in front of homes on the city’s east side, with the fourth a trip wire device that went off in a west side neighbourhood on Sunday. All four devices were similar, police said on Monday.

“We are clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this point,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told a news conference near the site of Sunday’s bombing.

Two men were injured on Sunday by the latest bomb, which police said may have been activated by a trip wire across a sidewalk. It was a more advanced design than the previous bombs.

Two injured in mysterious Texas bombing, fourth in a month

Blast came just hours after police made a direct public appeal to the unknown bomber or bombers suspected of leaving packages

The men, 22 and 23 years old, were taken to a hospital with what police described as “substantial” but not life-threatening injuries.

Manley said more than 500 federal agents were involved in the investigation, including from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

“There is an army of law enforcement folks on the scene right now,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said on CNN. “I am confident that we’re going to find whoever is responsible for this and then we’re going to stop it.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Who is Cambridge Analytica and what did it do?

Who is Cambridge Analytica and what did it do?

 Updated 56 minutes ago
UK firm in Facebook row suspends CEO as lawmakers demand answers

UK firm in Facebook row suspends CEO as lawmakers demand answers

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former French president Sarkozy held in Libya financing probe

Former French president Sarkozy held in Libya financing probe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Gunman wounds two students, wounded by security, at Maryland high school

Gunman wounds two students, wounded by security, at Maryland high school

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistani cultural evening celebrated in Poland

Pakistani cultural evening celebrated in Poland

Updated 19 hours ago
Saudi billionaire Al-Waleed 'forgives' Ritz ordeal

Saudi billionaire Al-Waleed 'forgives' Ritz ordeal

Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
20 dead as powerful storm hits Madagascar

20 dead as powerful storm hits Madagascar

 Updated 12 hours ago
World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

 Updated 14 hours ago
As US opioid crisis grows, Trump calls for death penalty for dealers

As US opioid crisis grows, Trump calls for death penalty for dealers

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM