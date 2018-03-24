Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
AFP

Portuguese pilot held after being found drunk in cockpit

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

German police entered the cockpit and found the 40-year-old in a "highly intoxicated condition" on Friday evening, a statement said

BERLIN: The co-pilot of a Portuguese airline was detained in Stuttgart after being found drunk in the cockpit just before take off, German police and prosecutors said Saturday.

German police entered the cockpit and found the 40-year-old in a "highly intoxicated condition" on Friday evening, a statement said.

An airport official had sounded the alert after finding the pilot "reeking of alcohol and walking unsteadily," it said.

Stuttgart prosecutors immediately suspended the co-pilot´s flying licence and fixed a 10,000-euro ($12,000) bail.

German authorities did not name the airline but a flight of the Portuguese carrier TAP, due to leave Stuttgart for Lisbon on Friday night with 106 passengers, was cancelled.

