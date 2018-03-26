Courts are friends not enemies of public, government, CJP tells Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked on Monday that the courts are friends of the public and government.



The remarks were made during a conversation of the chief justice and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who appeared in court today after being summoned in a case pertaining to the hike in fees of identity cards for expatriates.

A three-member bench, headed by the chief justice, is hearing a suo motu case regarding the government charging extra fees for the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). The bench also comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

As the hearing went under way, the chief justice asked Iqbal if he is angry for being summoned. Iqbal responded, "where will we go after getting angry," and highlighted the chief justice's suo motu intervention on public issues. He then informed the chief justice of a court stay on an under-construction college that he is building in his hometown of Narowal, Punjab. The chief justice responded that the minister should submit details of the case and assured him of resolution.



Chief Justice Nisar remarked that "you think the courts are your enemies but we are friends of the government and people".

In a social media post after the hearing, the minister said: "Four things belong to a judge; a) to hear courteously b) to answer wisely c) to consider soberly d) & to decide impartially (Socrates)‬".

Iqbal assures of resolution of issue in two weeks

During the hearing, Iqbal assured the apex court that he will get the issue resolved by the federal cabinet during its next session and submit a report in two weeks as per the court's direction.

The chief justice remarked that they have to ensure that overseas Pakistanis get voting rights.

Justice Ahsan remarked that the subsidy provided to locals should also be provided to foreign Pakistanis. However, Iqbal explained that overseas Pakistanis earn more and are thus charged accordingly.

Chief Justice Nisar also observed, as he has in earlier cases, the important role that overseas Pakistanis play in boosting the country's economy and their love for the country.

The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks.

At the last hearing of the case on March 19, the chief justice had summoned the interior minister and secretary to explain a summary regarding a hike in the NICOP fees.



The court was later informed that the interior minister and secretary were out of the city after which the hearing was adjourned until today.

On March 21, 2017, the top judge had taken suo motu notice over the exorbitant fee being charged for the issuance of NICOP and cancellation of the Pakistan Origin Card (POC).



The issue came into court's notice after a non-resident Pakistani complained that the issuance fee for a POC had been increased to Rs22,000, and the cancellation fee to Rs31,500.

According to the complaint, the POC fee was earlier increased to $150 from $100 and then to Rs22,000 for preparation and Rs31,500 for cancellation of the card. The complainant alleged that the National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) move has discouraged overseas Pakistanis to opt for the POC.

Reasoning the fee hike, NADRA representatives had claimed before the apex court last month that the price of the new chip-based smart identification card was comparatively high due to its distinctive features.