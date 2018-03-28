Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Need to pressurise Taliban to join peace process, says Khawaja Asif

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif remarked that bringing Taliban to the negotiating table and establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the international community.

Asif said there is a need for collective pressure on Taliban to shun violence and join the peace process.

Pakistan has been consistently stressing for the resolution of Afghan conflict through a political settlement, he said while addressing the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan in Uzbekistan.

The foreign minister expressed concern over unchecked proliferation of Daesh and the phenomenal increase in drug production in Afghanistan.

Moreover, Asif also emphasised the need for a regional approach for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's support for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's national peace and reconciliation plan unveiled during Kabul process meeting, and his offer of peace talks to Taliban under an Afghan-led and owned process.

He emphasised the need for cooperation between Afghanistan and its neighbours to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists and criminal networks.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

 Updated 2 hours ago
Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Six killed in Diamer landslide

Six killed in Diamer landslide

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
New political party to be launched in Balochistan today

New political party to be launched in Balochistan today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1 in Karachi

Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1 in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bajwa doctrine does not mention 18th amendment or judiciary: DG ISPR

Bajwa doctrine does not mention 18th amendment or judiciary: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM