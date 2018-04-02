Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 02 2018
AFP

Pakistanis among 15 oil workers killed in Kuwait bus collision

AFP

Monday Apr 02, 2018

Fifteen oil workers, including Pakistanis, were killed on Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said.

Seven of those killed were Indian nationals, five were Egyptians and the other three from Pakistan, said Mohammed al-Basri of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

Two Indian citizens -- one in critical condition -- and a Kuwaiti were also injured in the accident, Basri told AFP.

Fire department spokesperson Colonel Khalil al-Amir said the victims were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for KOC.

Like the other Arab states of the oil-rich Gulf, Kuwait has drawn international condemnation for its track record on migrant workers´ rights and labour conditions.

