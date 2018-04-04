Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary being observed today

ISLAMABAD: The country is observing today the 39th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who also founded the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).



A ceremony, for which arrangements were completed Tuesday night, is slated to be held at Jinnah Park (Old Jail). Speaking to APP, Baber Khan Jadoon, the president of the PPP City Chapter, said Quran Khwani would be held at 10am and prayer will be said at 1pm.

The PPP's local and Punjab leadership will attend the ceremony and highlight the achievements of Bhutto, who struggled for democracy and sacrificed his life for the people of Pakistan.

April 4 declared a holiday

The Sindh Labour and Human Resources Department announced on Monday that it was declaring April 4 a public holiday across Sindh that should be observed in accordance by all workers in the province.

This move was announced through a statement.

Arrangements finalised in Karachi

PPP stated Tuesday it had finalised arrangements to observe its founder's 39th death anniversary and will start the function at 1:30pm on April 4.

A public meeting will be addressed by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairpersn and Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari, opposition leaders in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the PPP's central leaders in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.



A documentary depicting the life and achievements of Bhutto will also be screened on the occasion.



Meanwhile, Ghinwa Bhutto, PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) faction chairperson, and others will address a condolence meeting to mark the death anniversary.

IGP orders special security

Sindh IGP A D Khwaja has directed the officials concerned to make security arrangements across Sindh on the occasion of Bhutto's 39th death anniversary.

According to a press release, Khwaja directed officials to make a contingency plan in connection with the death anniversary of Bhutto be made strictly.

He said all the arrangements must be made to ensure the protection of life and property of the public and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated. He warned that departmental action will be taken against those who fail to do so.

The police officer also gave orders for effective and coordinated searching, snap checking, picketing, and patrolling by law-enforcers on border areas and routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naudero.

He directed the relevant authorities to clear encroachments from the main route that leads to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and asked to make parking arrangements on the same at a safe distance.

Arrangements should also be made to immediately clear vehicles that break down on the route, he added.

The IGP Sindh further directed that the police stations concerned should also make effective security arrangements for the protection of participants of the programs of the death anniversary of Bhutto in their respective jurisdictions.

A spokesperson for the Sindh police advised the public that in case they spot any suspicious person, parcel, bag or vehicle, it should immediately be conveyed to the Madadgar 15 and offices of the deputy inspector-general of police and senior superintendents of police.