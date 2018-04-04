Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
SC seeks report from IGP Punjab over journalist’s murder in Sialkot

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has sought a report from Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan on the murder of journalist Zeeshan Butt in Samaryal tehsil of Sialkot.

The apex court has directed the IGP to submit details within 24 hours.

Butt, a print journalist associated with a Lahore-based newspaper, was reportedly killed a few days back by Union Council chairperson Imran Cheema.

The journalist visited Cheema's office in Sambrial tehsil on March 27 to inquire about taxes levied on shop owners in Begowala union council, according to an audiotape of his last telephonic conversation.

Following a harsh exchange of words between the PML-N-affiliated Cheema and the journalist, the latter was issued death threats from Cheema — verified by the audiotape of the journalist's telephonic conversation with District Council chairperson Hina Arshad Waraich.

The journalist, who had called Waraich to complain against Cheema's death threats, did not get a chance to complete his conversation. The sound of three shots, allegedly fired at Butt, during the conversation are clearly audible in the recording.

Sialkot UC chairman accused of journalist's murder still at large

Deceased's last telephone conversation with district council chairman gives important lead to murder

The journalist succumbed to injuries received from firing within Begowala UC office premises – the site of the incident.

Butt's family has demanded justice from the authorities, who have yet to arrest the accused.

Local police say they are using the latest technology to trace the accused, who had fled the site of incident.  

The deceased and accused are said to have had a prior enmity as well after they contested municipal elections against one another.

