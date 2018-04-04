Unknown persons attempt to enter Geo anchorperson Saleem Safi's house, injure guard

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified persons attempted to break into Geo News anchorperson Saleem Safi's home Wednesday afternoon.



When a guard, Suhbat Khan, deployed at Safi's home in Islamabad stopped the two armed motorcyclists from entering the anchorperson's house they attacked him with a brick and sharp-edged weapon.

Photos: Geo News

"The attackers tried to take my weapon away," Khan told Geo News.



The unidentified men, one of whom had covered his face with a cloth, escaped after Khan opened fire on them.

The attack was reported to Shalimar Police Station. Investigations into the incident are underway, said the SHO.



Safi is a senior anchor. He hosts a popular late-night talk show Jirga on Geo News.

Senior journalists, Mazhar Abbas and Asma Shirazi, strongly condemned the attack.



