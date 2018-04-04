Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
Amna Amir

Unknown persons attempt to enter Geo anchorperson Saleem Safi's house, injure guard

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified persons attempted to break into Geo News anchorperson Saleem Safi's home Wednesday afternoon. 

When a guard, Suhbat Khan, deployed at Safi's home in Islamabad stopped the two armed motorcyclists from entering the anchorperson's house they attacked him with a brick and sharp-edged weapon.

Armed persons on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, attempted to break into Geo News anchorperson Saleem Safi's home. Photo: Geo News
Suhbat Khan, a security guard deployed at Geo News’ anchorperson Saleem Safi, was injured after unknown assailants attempted to break into the premises. Photo: Geo News
Photos: Geo News

"The attackers tried to take my weapon away," Khan told Geo News.

The unidentified men, one of whom had covered his face with a cloth, escaped after Khan opened fire on them.

The attack was reported to Shalimar Police Station. Investigations into the incident are underway, said the SHO. 

Safi is a senior anchor. He hosts a popular late-night talk show Jirga on Geo News.

Senior journalists, Mazhar Abbas and Asma Shirazi, strongly condemned the attack. 


