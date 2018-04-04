Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
Web Desk

NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders on Wednesday strongly condemned India's "recent reign of terror" in occupied Kashmir which has martyred 20 innocent civilians and left hundreds wounded.

The meeting of the National Security Committee was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and attended by Army chief General Qamar Bajwa, defence minister, interior minister, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, chiefs of the three armed forces and other senior officials here today.

According to a press release, the committee condemned the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, observing that the inhumane and incessant use of pellet guns against innocent protestors and on funeral processions has blinded scores of Kashmiris and inflicted injuries.

IOK killings: Another youth succumbs, death toll mounts to 17

Indian forces have not only martyred youth, they have destroyed families, says FO

"The National Security Committee praised the extraordinary courage and resilience of Kashmiri people in the face of Indian brutalities, gross and systematic violations of all their human rights. The Committee observed that the purely indigenous character of this uprising has once again belied the false propaganda by the Indian government," said the press release.

Members of the committee also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

The NSC has decided to raise the issue of unprecedented Indian brutalities at both bilateral and multilateral platforms, said the press release.

Earlier sources had said the premier apprised the committee of his visit to Muzaffarabad earlier today. “PM Abbasi also briefed the committee about his meeting with Hurriyat leadership,” sources added.

India’s attempt to suppress voice of Kashmiris is failed move: PM

Pakistani premier was addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and legislative assembly

At least 19 Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian security forces in Islamabad and Shopian districts of the occupied valley. 

Earlier today, PM Abbasi had said that Indian forces have recently martyred 19 and injured over 200 Kashmiris in an attempt to suppress their voices but declared it as 'a failed agenda.'

Addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the premier said Indian forces not only targetted unarmed civilians but also attacked those participating in funeral prayers.

Pakistan on Monday had also condemned the violence, with Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif blaming India for trying to repeat Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PHC directs KP speaker to administer oath from Baldev Kumar

PHC directs KP speaker to administer oath from Baldev Kumar

Updated 59 minutes ago
Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

 Updated an hour ago
Elections to be held on time, reassures CJP

Elections to be held on time, reassures CJP

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam given deadline over live transmission of court proceedings

Nawaz, Maryam given deadline over live transmission of court proceedings

Updated 2 hours ago
Imran likens Shehbaz's praise for COAS to job application

Imran likens Shehbaz's praise for COAS to job application

 Updated 2 hours ago
Katas Raj pond case: SC summons cement factories' owners on April 20

Katas Raj pond case: SC summons cement factories' owners on April 20

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Appoint PIMS executive director in 15 days, orders Supreme Court

Appoint PIMS executive director in 15 days, orders Supreme Court

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa's appointment

Supreme Court dismisses petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa's appointment

Updated 3 hours ago
SC dismisses contempt petitions against Nawaz, former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry

SC dismisses contempt petitions against Nawaz, former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM