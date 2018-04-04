India’s attempt to suppress voice of Kashmiris is failed move: PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Indian forces have recently martyred 19 and injured over 200 Kashmiris in an attempt to suppress their voices, but this is a failed agenda, said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday.



Addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the Pakistani premier said Indian forces not only targetted unarmed civilians but also attacked those participating in funeral prayers.

Abbasi arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir earlier today along with Kashmir committee chariperson Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, Abbasi called a special meeting of the federal cabinet that reviewed the current situation arising from the recent Indian brutalities and killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The cabinet, in its endorsed resolution, strongly condemned the brutal and discriminatory use of force by the Indian occupation forces. It decided to send special envoys to selected capitals to highlight the deteriorating situation in IoK.

The federal cabinet emphatically condemned the suspension of communication services, especially the internet in the valley, and underscored that such reprehensible attempts aimed at silencing the voice of the Kashmiris from reaching the international community would never succeed.

The cabinet declared April 6, 2018, as Kashmir Solidarity Day, in support of the Kashmiri brothers and sisters against Indian brutalities.



The condemnations came in following the martyrdom of at least 19 Kashmiri youth in Islamabad and Shopian, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

