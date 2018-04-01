IOK killings: Another youth succumbs, death toll mounts to 17

ISLAMABAD: At least 17 Kashmiri youth were martyred after Indian troops conducted cordon and search operations in occupied Kashmir's Islamabad and Shopian districts, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

The Foreign Office on Sunday evening condemned the martyrdom of the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces and said the families of those martyrs had been destroyed due to the aggression.

The Foreign Office further said that the Indian forces were continuing a crackdown on the unarmed protesters in occupied Kashmir and India had suspended internet connectivity to drown the voices of people.



The statement further added that India was playing the part of a court, lawyer, and executioner for the mass execution of Kashmiris.

Director General of Police SP Vaid said in a statement that thirteen suspected militants were killed in two gunfights with Indian forces in south Kashmir districts. Seven of the martyrs were killed in Dragad and four in Kachdoora areas of Shopian district.



Two civilians, identified as Jan Mohammad Lone and Zubair Ahmad Butt, succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Jan Muhammad Lone was a resident of Braipora, Shopian, while Zubair Ahmad Butt belonged to Gopalpora, Kulgam.

Earlier, forces killed a youth identified as Rouf Bashir Khanday in an overnight operation at Dialgam in Islamabad district.

Names of some other martyred youth include Yawar Itoo, Nazim Nazir, Adil Thokar, Ubair Shafi Malla, Rais Thokar, Ishafaq Malik and Zubair Turay.



Moreover, around 100 civilians were injured when Indian forces used brute force and fired pellets and bullets on protesters in Dragad and Kachdora areas.

Medical Superintendent (MS) District Hospital Shopian, Dr Shafat informed media that they received over 50 injured. Many of them were shifted to Srinagar hospitals for further treatment.

“We are unable to maintain the record of the injured because of the heavy rush,” Dr Shafat said.

According to the Indian media, the encounters, which began late on Saturday, ended in Peth Dialgam area of Anantnag Sunday morning but were continuing in Dragad and Kachdoora villages of Shopian.



Army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said the operation at Dialgam, conducted by police, army, and CRPF, was over and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

Shutdown across territory

Following the brutal operation, the people in IoK called for a two-day shutdown across the territory.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik against the killings.



Meanwhile, scores of students of Kashmir University (KU) staged a protest demonstration at Zakura campus in Srinagar against the killings in Shopian and Islamabad. Shouting pro-Azadi and anti-India slogans, the protesting students carried banners reading, ‘End Occupation, Free Kashmir’.

