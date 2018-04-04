Babar Azam dedicates Man of the Series award to the Karachi crowd

Babar Azam receives the keys to the prize motorbike during post-match ceremony, Karachi. Photo: PCB

KARACHI: Man of the Series Babar Azam has dedicated his award to Pakistan, especially the “brilliant” Karachi crowd that turned up in thousands to cheer on the team.

The outstanding batsman, who scored a total of 165 runs, including a 97*, in the three-match T20 series against West Indies, tweeted: “This Man of the Series award is for Pakistan, especially for Karachi and #KarachiWale. You guys were brilliant. @westindies Thanks for touring Pakistan. It was a great privilege to have you guys here. Can't wait to welcome more teams in our peaceful country. #PakistanZindabad.”

When receiving his award in front of a packed crowd at the National Stadium, Azam thanked God for answering his prayers. “My hopes of batting well throughout the series and winning Man of the Series were answered by the Almighty... Seniors, like Shoaib Malik guide me a lot during pressure situations. I keep his advice in mind all the time,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Asked by Ramiz Raja about the motorbike he received as the prize for his performance, the 23-year old joked that he probably can't take the bike home [to Lahore], since he didn't have a license.

Pakistan clean swept West Indies 3-0 in a memorable T20I series that spelled international cricket's homecoming to Karachi after nine years.