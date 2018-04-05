Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

SC dismisses contempt petitions against Nawaz, former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry

GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court disposed of on Thursday the contempt of court petitions against former premier Nawaz Sharif and former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry.

Both the petitions were filed by lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi.

During the court proceedings, the three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, disposed of the petition due to the petitioner’s inability to comply with the court orders.

On Wednesday, the apex court had disposed of the contempt of court petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan.

Senior lawyer Naseer Ahmed Kiyani had filed the petition against Imran, accusing the PTI chief of making derogatory remarks against the former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry.

As the hearing went under way, the petitioner's counsel, Hashmat Habib, had informed the apex court that he cannot make contact with his client.

