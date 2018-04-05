Army chief says will support all efforts to obtain justice for Naqeebullah: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday assured the father of Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old youth murdered in a fake encounter by the Sindh police, of support to obtain justice for the slain youth, according to a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



General Bajwa, who was in the South Waziristan Agency (SWA) to inaugurate two mega projects, condoled and offered prayers for the departed soul. He said that the army will support all efforts to obtain justice for the slain youth, according to the army’s media cell.

Speaking to the local tribal elders, General Bajwa said that [the country] is now in a phase of stability and development after facing difficult times during terrorism and operations against terrorists.



He urged to the local elders to not allow anyone to jeopardize the peace attained at a very heavy cost of blood and money.

The army chief said that the earliest mainstreaming of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to the popular aspirations of the local tribes is essential for its development and enduring stability.

General Bajwa acknowledged the complete support of tribal brethren to the army and their resolve to maintain and strengthen the gains. The tribal elders thanked Pakistan Army for restoring peace and development projects and assured that tribes stand firmly with the army for the journey towards enduring peace.

Projects including the Agriculture Park at Wana and a market at Makeen, part of the socio-economic uplift program for FATA were inaugurated by General Bajwa. The projects were executed through by engineers of the Pakistan Army in collaboration with the government, the statement said.



Wana’s Agriculture Park comprises multiple components including a state-of-the-art pine-nut processing plant, a cold storage facility boasting a 1000-ton capacity, warehouses, and 128 shops. The Makeen Market Complex has 728 shops, allied facilities and a park for children.