pakistan
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

PIA planning revamp of aircraft to highlight cause of the Markhor

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

One of the suggested design changes. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The country’s flagship carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is planning an ambitious revamp of its aircrafts’ exterior to highlight its commitment to the preservation of Pakistan’s national animal: Markhor.

According to sources privy to the matter, the airline is considering revamping the look of its planes by changing its logo and design to include a painting of the Markhor – a wild goat which inhabits the mountainous regions of Pakistan.

The airline is reviewing a number of design ideas which include replacing the Pakistan flag from its aircraft’s tail with the Markhor, the sources said.

Some of the proposed design changes. Photo: Geo News 

PIA is said to be eyeing the inauguration of the new Islamabad International Airport on April 20 as the window to unveil its revamped planes.

Sources in the aviation division, however, said that the company has not yet sought its Board of Directors’ permission to carry out the design change, which is necessary before it can implement its plans. At the same time, some company officials are not in favour of replacing the national flag from the planes’ tail. 

PIA has highlighted its commitment to the preservation of the Markhor in the past as well. In one recent tweet, the company posted:


