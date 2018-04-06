Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
Six stabbed in 90 minutes in London as killing spree continues

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Three teenagers were attacked in Mile End on Thursday night. Photo: BBC

Six teenagers were stabbed in London within 90 minutes as a spree of violent assaults continues in the British capital.

On Thursday evening, six teenagers, including a 13-year-old boy, became part of the recent tide of attacks that have gripped the city, according to reports in the British press. 

The Newham police said, the boy, attacked in Gainsborough Avenue, was reported to be in a serious but stable condition. 

Three youths have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with that attack.

In East London, three boys were taken to hospital following a stabbing attack, with two of the 15-year-olds in serious but stable condition. A 40-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

London murder rate overtakes New York as stabbings surge

London´s murder rate has grown by nearly 40 per cent in three year

Another boy, aged 16, who was treated for minor injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, Tower Hamlets police said.

Moreover, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in East India Docks. The victim was in a stable condition with his injuries not being considered life-threatening.

The latest spree of killings comes just days after 18-year-old Israel Ogunsola was stabbed to death in Hackney, and 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne was shot and killed in Tottenham. 

Moreover, Sixteen-year-old Amaan Shakoor, died a day after he was shot in the face in Walthamstow.

Demonstrators link hands during a protest against violent crime outside Hackney Central station. Photo: BBC
 

In Hackney, people had been protesting the recent wave of killings that have engulfed London. People huddled around the station entrance before locking fists in a wide circle in solidarity for those killed.

Police are investigating the knife-related incidents across the four boroughs on Thursday evening, with the number of stabbings in the capital having reached their highest rate since 2010/11.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has continued to attack the government in light of the rising rate of violence.

He has blamed "the level of cuts" made to policing in the city, claiming that £700m of funding had been lost from the police budget since 2011.

The recent surge in stabbings has seen London overtaking New York's monthly murder tally for the first time in modern history.

