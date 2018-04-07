Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Taliban, Haqqanis should be included in Afghan 'political mainstream': Aizaz Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

WASHINGTON: The Taliban and the Haqqani network need to part of the Afghan politics, the Pakistani Ambassador to the United States said during a talk on Friday.

In his address at the Kashmir Solidarity Day being celebrated at the Pakistani Embassy here in the city, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry stressed that the Afghan issue does not have a military solution.

Chaudhry was discussing the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urged the US, as well as the global fraternity, to raise their voices against Indian brutality in Kashmir — something that has seriously aggravated over the past few days.

Pakistan's relations with the US should be based on mutual respect, the ambassador said, noting that any kind of concerns and suspicions may be detrimental to the bilateral relations.

Consequently, "apprehensions and concerns" in the linkage between Washington and Islamabad would be counterproductive to the ongoing anti-terrorism operation and significantly impact the Afghan peace and stability process.

Chaudhry also underscored that for peace to prevail in Afghanistan, its leadership needs to be consulted as well and that the Taliban and the Haqqani network need to part of the Afghan politics.

Responding to a question about the Haqqani network, Chaudhry said Pakistan's message to them and the Taliban "is very clear".

The "Taliban and Haqqanis are Afghanis and they should become part of the political mainstream in Afghanistan".

This, therefore, would make what he called a "comprehensive 'Afghan-led' and 'Afghan-owned' political solution".

"Pakistan stands firm by its commitment not to allow its soil to be used against any country and expect others to reciprocate," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

 Updated 19 minutes ago
PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

 Updated 10 hours ago
Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

 Updated 12 hours ago
‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Updated 14 hours ago
One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM