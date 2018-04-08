Strike in Indian occupied Kashmir enters eighth day

SRINAGAR: People in Indian occupied Kashmir continued to stage a strike for the eighth consecutive day in Shopian and Pulwama areas on Sunday over recent killings by the Indian forces.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, shops and business establishments were closed along with educational institutes, while scarce traffic graced the roads as the town of Shopian mourned the death of Mussavir Hasaan Wani.

Mussavir was among the 17 youth martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of Pulwama on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Indian police have arrested activists of Dukhtaran-e-Millat from the Pinglan area of Pulwama district and lodged them in Police Station Pulwama, according to KMS.

A spokesperson for Dukhtaran-e-Millat said seven party activists who were on their way to Mussavvir Wani's house to express their condolences were intercepted and arrested by the police.

“Seven of our activists have been detained by the Special Task Force of the police,” the spokesperson added.



SP Pulwama confirmed in a media interview that they have arrested some women and are questioning them.