Sunday Apr 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Will thrash all rival political parties in 2018 elections: Imran

GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that his party will ‘thrash all the rival political parties’ in the next elections.

The PTI chairman was addressing a party membership camp in Rawalpindi, where he said that the PML-N did not provide basic facilities to the people of the province where it rules.

Imran Khan claimed that his party will be able to defeat the ‘mafia’ which has been ruling the masses.

“In the next elections the corrupt group will lose,” he said, adding that this is the year for new Pakistan.

“Kaptaan knows how to contest, he will thrash the rival political parties,” said Imran.

The PTI chairman while criticising the chief minister Punjab, said that he will bring forth the corruption of Shehbaz Sharif before the National Accountability Bureau.

“You (Shehbaz) will not find a job anywhere,” said Imran. 

The PTI chairman said that when his party is in power, he will ensure that the green passport will be respected.

Imran asked the participants to become members of the PTI and his team, so the corrupt elements can be flayed.

Keeping in view the upcoming elections in 2018, the PTI is holding a membership drive across Pakistan.

On April 7, Ramesh Kumar, PML-N member of the National Assembly on a minority seat, announced to join the PTI. During his press conference, the MNA expressed hope that the disgruntled PML-N senior leader Chaudhry Nisar also joins hands with the Imran Khan-led party.

Pakistan to achieve 6pc growth rate, says PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz asks PML-N members to refrain from issuing statements against defectors

 Updated 2 hours ago
College student raped, murdered in Sargodha

Updated an hour ago
Five injured in suicide attack on FC checkpost in Quetta

 Updated an hour ago
Security guard killed in Karachi robbery attempt

 Updated 5 hours ago
End in sight to load-shedding? K-Electric, SSGC make headway in negotiations

 Updated 5 hours ago
Jang/Geo defamation case: Court grants 10 days to Imran Khan's counsel

Updated 4 hours ago
Intezar murder: Father expresses dissatisfaction over JIT, police probe

 Updated 6 hours ago
People of Rawalpindi rejected Imran Khan, says Hanif Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
