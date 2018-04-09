Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Runaway train: seven Indian workers suspended after 13-km downhill ride

By
REUTERS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

A still from the video showing a train going in reverse after its brakes failed-Reuters

BHUBANESWAR, INDIA: India’s state-run railway has suspended seven workers after brakes failed on a 22-coach train carrying hundreds of passengers, letting it run freely in reverse for about 13 km (eight miles), officials said on Monday.

The train, en route from Ahmedabad in the western Indian state of Gujarat to Puri in Odisha state in the east, rolled downhill for about 45 minutes on Saturday before gradually slowing to a halt, the latest in a series of accidents involving the world’s fourth-largest rail network.

It was not immediately clear what speed the runaway train reached but no casualties or injuries were reported.

Iron tools used to stop trains were not properly put in place, according to a senior railways official.

“By the time the train had rolled down to the nearest station, it had slowed down drastically and it was brought to a halt with the help of wooden wedges,” the official said, adding that passengers also helped stop the train.

Indian Railways employs 1.3 million people and is filling tens of thousands of vacant positions for engine drivers, technicians, carpenters, track inspection crews and other roles related to improving safety in the world’s fourth-largest network.

Investigations were under way.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

90,000-year-old finger from Saudi desert may rewrite human history

90,000-year-old finger from Saudi desert may rewrite human history

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi raises Kashmir issue during meeting with UN secretary-general

PM Abbasi raises Kashmir issue during meeting with UN secretary-general

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malaysia to vote next month in closely-fought general election

Malaysia to vote next month in closely-fought general election

 Updated 3 hours ago
Anyone want to buy a dinosaur? Two on sale in Paris

Anyone want to buy a dinosaur? Two on sale in Paris

 Updated 3 hours ago
Oklahoma teachers press lawmakers for tax plan to end strike

Oklahoma teachers press lawmakers for tax plan to end strike

 Updated 3 hours ago
Urging 'peaceful progress', China's Xi says 'need to determine' Asia's future

Urging 'peaceful progress', China's Xi says 'need to determine' Asia's future

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Mexican leftist leads nearest rival in presidential poll by 11 points

Mexican leftist leads nearest rival in presidential poll by 11 points

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistani-Norwegian group awards teen for philanthropic services to refugees

Pakistani-Norwegian group awards teen for philanthropic services to refugees

 Updated 10 hours ago
War crimes prosecutor seeks jurisdiction over Rohingya deportations

War crimes prosecutor seeks jurisdiction over Rohingya deportations

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM