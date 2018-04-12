FPW comes to an end amidst glitz and glamour

Special Olympics athletes walked the ramp for Nauman Arfeen on the second and final day

A model presents a creation by Boheme by Kanwal. Photo: AFP

Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) Spring/Summer 2018 concluded amidst glitz and glamour in Karachi on Wednesday.

The fashion event which featured a smaller line-up this year highlighted social issues prevalent in our society on day one.

While designer Amir Adnan dedicated a segment to the hearing-impaired on day one, Special Olympics athletes walked the ramp for Nauman Arfeen on the second and final day.

The athletes who have participated in Special Olympics in the past waved Pakistan’s flag and their medals on the runway as they sported t-shirts with messages #iCame, #iSaw and #iConquered among others.

Special Olympics athletes walk the ramp for Nauman Arfeen. Photo: Instagram

Day two which opened with FPW chairperson Deepak Perwani and concluded with Ayesha Farook saw sleek cuts, minimal embellishments, floral prints and solid colours dominating the runway.

A model presents a creation by Deepak Perwani. Photo: AFP

Boheme by Kanwal who made her fashion week debut displayed a vibrant and colourful collection staying true to tradition. Her colourful jackets gave a modern twist to the ralli print which was a perfect fusion of the traditional and the modern.

A model presents a creation by Boheme by Kanwal. Photo: AFP

The collection also featured puppets embroidered on shalwar kameez and gowns. Puppetry which used to be a common form of entertainment has pretty much vanished from Pakistan, as only a handful of traditional puppeteers remain today. However, Kanwal kept the tradition alive in her outfits.

A model presents a creation by Boheme by Kanwal. Photo: AFP

The second day also saw Saira Shakira, Rozina Munib and Natasha Kamal returning to the runway.

A model presents a creation by Rozina Munib. Photo: AFP

Saira Shakira’s collection featured beautifully embellished pastel clothes which are perfect for summer weddings.

Models present creations by Saira Shakira. Photo: Instagram

While Natasha Kamal’s sleek and summery printed saris are also perfect for summer weddings and dinners.







