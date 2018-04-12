Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 12 2018
Talha Hashmi

Fire doused at shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Talha Hashmi

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

KARACHI: The blaze, which erupted at a shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad neighbourhood on Thursday evening, has been doused, firefighting officials said.

The blaze broke out inside the shop at the ground floor of a six-storey residential building in Bahadurabad.

Fire erupted inside a shop at the ground floor of a six-storey building in Bahadurabad, Karachi, on April 12, 2018. — Geo News screengrab

Eight fire tenders took part in dousing the blaze, after which the process of cooling was underway.

Several people, including women and children, were present inside the building, when the blaze erupted.

Meanwhile, Rangers personnel also assisted firefighters in rescue operation.

A snorkel deployed at the site helped rescue trapped residents.

Most of the people present inside the building were rescued, however, a few ran to the rooftop.

Efforts were being made to bring them down to safety as well.

